Grieving death of Bluffton child: ‘It’s okay to cry, to be angry’

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Emotions are running high throughout the Bluffton community, grieving for a family mourning a 5-year-old’s death.

Ameer Frazier suffered severe injuries in an accident in the staging area after Saturday’s Bluffton Christmas Parade.

Some parents at the elementary school he attended are struggling to explain the incident to their children.

Mandy Renteria is a licensed counselor who deals with children’s issues every day. Her son was in Ameer’s class.

“It is okay to cry, it’s okay to grieve and it’s okay to be angry. A lot of times children try to stuff their emotions so much and they just don’t deal with it and they don’t handle it,” said Renteria.

As a mother and counselor, she says there is no right or wrong way to approach a delicate situation like this.

“One minute you are being strong, to hold up for his cousins, his sisters, his parents, and then the next minute you’re breaking down,” said Carletha Franklin, Ameer’s aunt.

For those who knew Ameer, the sadness and anger are just beginning. But Renteria believes their love for him will help them get through this tragedy.

“I think if a child has a question it’s best to give them a straight forward answer,” Renteria added. “Because otherwise, they are left to their own imagination and imagination could be a what-if, worst-case scenario.”

The family says there will be a bank account set up to help with funeral expenses. No arrangements have been made at this time.

“This is a very tragic situation and we are going to be sad here. That your friend is gone, but he’s not gone forever,” said Renteria. “When he dies, he has just made it home before we have.”