Greenbriar Children’s Center to celebrate Christmas in July Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Christmas is coming early for Greenbriar Children’s Center residents.

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Women’s Auxiliary and the Laymen of the Berean Missionary Baptist Association will deliver gift boxes to the center as part of Greenbriar’s Christmas in July tradition. The center’s staff will have the center decorated in the holiday spirit.

Greenbriar Children’s Center is a private, nonprofit organization that promotes child development and offers family services. They offer emergency shelter, independent living, early childhood education, family preservation and Project Safe Space.

“The event will be extra-special for us,” Gena Taylor, Greenbriar Executive Director said. “It’s wonderful to receive much-needed, basic items such as soap, deodorant and toothpaste. Those are things we have to replenish regularly.”

For more information about Greenbriar Children’s Center, visit https://greenbriarchildrenscenter.org/ .