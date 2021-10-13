Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns for 22nd year

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns this weekend at J.F. Gregory Park.

The event — said to be one of the largest seafood festivals in the southeast — was canceled last year over COVID-19 concerns.

But live music, amusement rides and delicious seafood are back for the festival’s 22nd year.

Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival hours:

Friday – 5 to 11 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., has been designated as Special Needs Day, thanks to the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber, Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival Committee, McDonald’s and Modern Midways the Complete Carnival.

The afternoon will feature slowed-down carnival rides, low-volume music and short lines for Bryan County children with special needs.

Blackberry Smoke (courtesy of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival)

Organizers are excited to welcome Blackberry Smoke as the festival’s headliner. The band’s 2018 release “Find A Light” debuted as the best-selling country and Americana/folk album in the country.

Check out the full festival lineup and find information about tickets at goseafoodfestival.com.