Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival is coming back this October

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival will go on as planned following a brief hiccup when last year’s festival was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Richmond Hill County Council and city leaders agreed to hold the festival at J.F. Gregory Park from Oct. 15 through the 17.

Council also approved the chamber’s request to sell beer and wine at the festival on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are not available yet, but seafood lovers can keep an eye on the festival’s website for updates.