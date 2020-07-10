Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival canceled due to COVID-19

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – COVID-19 is forcing a popular community event to cancel.

The 2020 Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival (GOSF), scheduled for Nov. 6 to 8, has been canceled. Organizers say the decision was made with many factors in mind.

“Canceling this year’s festival was a difficult decision to make, but the GOSF Committee felt it was not a responsible use of our members’ dues in a time of financial uncertainty nor was it in the best interest of our community’s health,” said Kathryn Johnson, CEO of the Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce.

The committee says the festival takes months, if not a year, to plan, so waiting to make a decision would be detrimental to sponsors, vendors and artists. Those vendors and sponsors who already paid to participate in the festival will have their fees refunded.

GOSF, one of the largest seafood festivals in the southeast, is slated to return next fall.