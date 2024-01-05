HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head Land Trust officially has its first laid egg of the 2023-2024 nesting season. The egg was laid around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Trust’s Raptor Cam Nest by a pair of great horned owls.

The Hilton Head Land Trust has been recently observing the pair of owls and could not be more thrilled that the pair chose to lay the egg in Raptor Cam Nest.

“As board members of the Hilton Head Island Land Trust, we’re exhilarated by the anticipation of owlets in our nest. We invite everyone to join us in witnessing this extraordinary journey through our live Raptor CAM and experience the awe-inspiring and thrilling moments as the owlets prepare to enter the world,” says Robin Storey, treasurer at the Hilton Head Island Land Trust.

The great horned owl typically lays its eggs between late December and January. The owls usually lay an egg every two days but can take up to a week between layings.

The Land Trust invites all wildlife enthusiasts and bird lovers to access the live Raptor CAM available on the Hilton Head Island Land Trust website (hhilandtrust.org/raptorcam) to witness this captivating journey and to stay tuned into exciting developments.

The Hilton Head area is currently home to a vast number of bird nests, including eagles, osprey, red-tailed and red-shouldered hawks, owls, and great blue herons, offering an incredible glimpse into the diverse avian life in the region.

For more information about the Hilton Head Island Land Trust and to watch the owls, click here.