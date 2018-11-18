Great Day of Thanksgiving held at Old Savannah City Mission Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Old Savannah City Mission celebrated Thanksgiving early Saturday with a free meal for people without a home this holiday season. Dozens of volunteers showed up for the organization's Great Day of Thanksgiving.

Some volunteers were as young as eight-years-old. For others, the day was about more than just the food.

"I like helping people any way I can... with a smile. I let them know that these gifts come from donations -- from people who see a need to give. And I see a need to serve," said William Blake, a volunteer.

That mission to serve is what brought Blake to Old Savannah City Mission. With a warm welcome and a little bit of prep, dozens of volunteers served trays of food filled with Thanksgiving favorites.

"It makes me feel wonderful. That's what it's all about. I think where you've been given a lot -- it's your responsibility to give others what you don't have," said Margaret Lewis, a volunteer.

Joseph Rain -- who once sought help -- is now giving back himself.

"It's always good to give back because when I didn't have -- this place was here for me. The Lord has blessed me with abundance," he said.

Old Savannah City Mission has held the Great Day of Savannah for 21 years. People in need of a good meal or without a home flocked to the event.

"It made me feel special because we are helping them and that makes me feel happy," said Skylar O'Neil.

"If we can help alleviate that by serving at the Mission without looking for anything in return, even just for a little while brings joy to my soul," said Blake

During the week, the organization is a shelter and serves three meals a day. For information on how to donate or volunteer, click here.