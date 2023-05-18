TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been four days since 2-year-old Rae’Lynn Milton was killed in a crash on Tybee Island.

Officials said Rae’Lynn was standing with her family in a parking lot at 15th Street and Strand Avenue when she ran into the road and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The 2-year-old’s grandmother has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help support Rae’Lynn’s family.

“This is so painful and heartbreaking,” Tangi “Michelle” Massey wrote. “Please help support the family, anything helps, nothing is too small. Heaven couldn’t wait for RaeRae any longer.”

According to Massey, Rae’Lynn is survived by her parents and six young siblings.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $7,000 of its $10,000 goal.