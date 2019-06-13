Local News

Grand opening for Sylvan Terrace Park set for Thursday morning

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 07:20 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 07:20 AM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A ribbon cutting on a new park in Savannah is set for 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Sylvan Terrace Park is in District 5 at the corner of Montgomery Street and Berkley Place. 

The park will include five exercise stations and a rubberized exercise track. 
 

