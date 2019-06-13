Grand opening for Sylvan Terrace Park set for Thursday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A ribbon cutting on a new park in Savannah is set for 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
Sylvan Terrace Park is in District 5 at the corner of Montgomery Street and Berkley Place.
The park will include five exercise stations and a rubberized exercise track.
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- EU finance ministers urge Italy to respect debt pledges
- 5 high schoolers selected as National Student Poets
- Jessica Biel not against vaccinations, just against bill
- The Latest: Russians, Filipinos, Georgian on targeted vessel