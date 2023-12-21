POOLER, Ga (WSAV)- A grand opening was held Wednesday morning for a new McDonald’s location- off I-16 and Pooler Parkway.

The grimace was there, along with the Hamburglar.

The owner of the new McDonald’s also announced some big donations to local charities, such as the YMCA and Renegade Paws, which both will receive $2,500 each.

Ronald McDonald House will also get a $5,000 donation, which provides housing to families while their children undergo medical treatment.

There was another reason to celebrate the grand opening, local McDonald’s managers were rewarded for their hard work. One was gifted with a brand-new car, and six others got vacations.

The assistant managers will also be rewarded with cash prizes.