No indictment for former Georgia trooper in death of Julian Lewis

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A 22-person Screven County grand jury decided Monday not to indict a fired state trooper arrested for killing Julian Lewis in August 2020.

The prosecution of Jacob Thompson will not move forward at this time.

Attorneys and family members of the 60-year-old Lewis say the grand jury ignored the evidence and that this is not over.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) determined Thompson was not legally justified in shooting Lewis and charged him with murder. Investigators say a trooper also lied about what happened when a slow-speed chase video showed he fired his weapon.

Attorneys for the Lewis family say the district attorney should keep pursuing the case.

“Empanel another grand jury and as you took an oath and promised this family what you would do is prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney Francys Johnson. “The law gives you another opportunity to make another presentation and we expect you do do so.”

“I am shocked and in disbelief,” stated Lewis’s son, Brook Bacon. “What the grand jury did today was worse than what Jacob Gordon Thompson did when he shot my father in the head.”

WSAV News 3 has reached out to Thompson’s attorney for comment about the decision but has not heard back.

We’ve also contacted the district attorney in the Sylvania area about whether this case will be presented to another grand jury and are waiting on a reply.