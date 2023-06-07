SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 20-year-old school founded for girls graduated its last student before the school dissolves.

Zaria Dorsey made history Saturday being the final graduate of Grace Ashtin Christian School for Girls.

The school is turning into a conglomerate of programs for teens focusing on public speaking, tutoring and helping abuse victims.

Grace Ashtin has had small class sizes and has seen approximately 25 graduates since 2010 when it graduated its first class.

Zaria says she’s aware of the part she has in the school’s legacy and says her unique high school experience shaped her in ways she believes another school could not have.

“I’ve learned how to carry myself well as a woman, as a girl,” she said. “That’s the main thing I’d say, how to carry myself well, and my morals and respects and everything.”

Grace Ashtin was the first African American all-girls school in Savannah, established in 2003.