Grab your family and friends for Bluffton’s Book Festival weekend

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton celebrates their 4th Annual Bluffton Book Festival this week, Thursday, Nov. 21 – Saturday, Nov. 23.

The Bluffton Book Festival is a family-fun, three-day event whose mission is to raise literacy levels in the state of South Carolina, specifically Beaufort County through fundraising activities.

The festival not only benefits the local literacy center, but the national book selling community overall, which brings awareness to local and national writers.

The events will take place all throughout the Bluffton and Hilton Head Island area.

This year’s festival kicked off in October with Pitchapalooza, an American Idol for books. Twenty writers were selected at random to pitch their books to the best selling author and agent team of Arielle Eckstut and David Henry Sterry, co-founders of The Book Doctors.

There are plenty of events your family can enjoy this weekend at the festival. Take a look at the schedule of events below.

November 21

Workshops/Lectures: Self-editing for Publication

Led by professional editor and author Susan Diamond Riley, this workshop will explore the submission process and present a practical, step-by-step method for preparing your written project for publication by serving as your own editorial staff.

9 – 10 a.m.

Located at Lowcountry Presbyterian Church (Fellowship Hall), 10 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton

Workshops/Lectures: Navigating Pathways to Publication

Conroy Center executive director and former USC Press director Jonathan Haupt will offer an overview for identifying directories of vetted opportunities for publication–agents, publishers, contests, and journals with an emphasis on pathways into small presses and regional presses.

10 – 11 a.m.

Located at Lowcountry Presbyterian Church (Fellowship Hall), 10 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton

November 22

Authors in Conversation

Straight from her Today show appearance, Tina Lifford, author of soon to be released, The Little Book of Big Lies and current star of Oprah Winfrey’s and Ava DuVernay’s critically acclaimed OWN Network show, ‘Queen Sugar,’ discussing how she, and her clients of The Inner Fitness Project, were/are able to navigate the hurt, drama, fear, and pain of living.

11:30 a.m.

Located at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Workshops/Lectures: Writing Believable Crime Fiction

Presented by retired FBI undercover operative Dana Ridenour, this workshop will address the psychological toll of being a law enforcement officer, writing realistic law enforcement characters and crime scenes and so much more.

2 – 3 p.m.

Located at Lowcountry Presbyterian Church (Fellowship Hall), 10 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton

Workshops/Lectures: Ghostwriting 101

Led by celebrity ghostwriter Vickie McIntyre, this workshop will explore her personal journey toward ghostwriting, the publishing process, and the pros and cons of being a silent partner.

3 – 4 p.m.

Located at Lowcountry Presbyterian Church (Fellowship Hall), 10 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton

Featured Author Reception: Masquerade & Mystery Under the Moonlight

Meet and dine with Alafair Burke, Harry J. Connolly, Tina Lifford, Ivy Pochoda, Susan Riley, Sallie Ann Robinson, and Beverly Willett; and featuring Writer/Comedian and Host Tara Brown.

6 – 9 p.m.

Located at Oak Terrace at Rose Hill

Join the featured authors for a 3-course meal, a Q&A session, and book signing

Southern Charm Attire or dress as your favorite book character (prizes for best characters)

November 23

Street Festival Event

Children’s Nook featuring a special performance by Jevon Daly, Book Making class, face painting, games, giveaways, and more!

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Located at Calhoun Street (Old Town Bluffton)

There will be food and music

Author readings and signings will take place

Free and open to the public

Pete the Cat

Bring the kids to meet author/illustrator James Dean as he illustrates how Pete the Cat was created; autographing to follow.

11 a.m.

Located at Calhoun Street (Old Town Bluffton)

Books available for purchase at the event

Onsite book purchase is your ticket to get in. Onsite bookstore opens at 9 a.m.

Only 100 tickets available

