Governors respond to drop in unemployment rates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Both Georgia and South Carolina saw a drop in unemployment rates in August, with the national rate standing at 8.4 percent.

August brought the Palmetto State its lowest unemployment rate since the pandemic began.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reports a drop to 6.3 percent this month as compared to July’s revised estimate of 8.7 percent.

Officials say the numbers indicate a downward trend as South Carolinians return to work.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released the following statement on the recent report:

Today’s news shows that South Carolina’s economic recovery is well underway. We still have a lot of work to do to get our people back to work and get our economy back to full strength, but this is clear evidence that we’re on the right track and that should be encouraging news for every South Carolinian.

The Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday that for the month of August, the Peach State’s unemployment rate was 5.6. That’s a decrease of 2 percentage points since July and a seven-point drop since the start of the pandemic.

“While we still face challenges ahead, Georgia has recovered over 65 percent of the jobs lost since March and cut our unemployment rate by more than half since April,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

“As the top state for business for a seventh consecutive year,” he continued, “we will continue to be laser-focused on bringing good-paying jobs to the Peach State, supporting families and small businesses, and reviving our state’s economy.”

Since April, new initial claims have dropped in Georgia over 1.1 million, according to the labor department.

If you have run into issues receiving unemployment benefits, fill out our On Your Side form here.