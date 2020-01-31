Governor Kemp and state lawmakers discuss Savannah plans and projects

ATLANTA (WSAV) – This week Savannah city leaders were in the state capitol presenting their wish list to Governor Brian Kemp and lawmakers as part of Savannah Chatham Day.

Senator Ben Watson (R) from Savannah said Savannah Chatham day plays a crucial role in the legislature.

“Not only do we have folks from Tybee, Pooler to all the areas but also our biggest population center, Savannah,” said Senator Watson.

The city leaders talked to state lawmakers about several local projects and issues including confiscating weapons and finding ways to reduce gun violence in the area.

“When it comes to gun violence and safety that is always an issue. The proper aspect of carrying a gun is ever so important,” added Senator Watson.

Watson says budget cuts mean not all projects will get the green light.

“It gives an opportunity for our mayor to have a sit down discussion with our governor and other heads of states and that is critical.”

Governor Kemp wants better health care in rural Georgia but says it takes time to train doctors.

“I would look back to rural healthcare. We did a lot put funding to get more doctors educated,” said Kemp, “People are sick of surprise billing — and that will be a big issue we have a lot of bipartisan support”

Governor Kemp says he plans to fund the Savannah convention center because of tourism dollars.

“I am a big believer of the tourism industry in Savannah and coastal Georgia. If the convention center is bigger it can house more local events, it can bring people to be in Georgia,” explained Governor Kemp.

Also high on the Governor’s list of Savannah projects, funding road projects for better access.

“I think Savannah has seen great benefit from that, especially when you think about the port access and rail project.”

Governor Kemp also promised to introduce new legislation in the coming weeks to tackle gangs and keeping our streets safer by creating more positions with the GBI.

