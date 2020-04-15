Gov. McMaster tours Hampton County after tornado tears through

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – One of the hardest-hit areas in the Lowcountry is Nixville just outside of Estill off of Highway 321. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster toured the area to see just how bad the damage was.

“We’re standing behind the only house that is left standing of five brick houses and a mobile home that flew,” South Carolina Senator, Margie Matthews said.

This tornado left the people of Nixville without a home. The powerful tornado ripped through the town leveling homes while throwing debris everywhere. Governor McMaster is making his way around the state to assess damages.

“Nature can destroy a lot of things but it cannot destroy the spirit of the people of South Carolina and this is a good example of it,” McMaster said.

One survivor News 3 spoke to said she barely made it out alive if it wasn’t for her niece.

“The rain fell on my face and I looked up and I didn’t see anything but the sky. I started calling because I felt the board laying right across my stomach,” a tornado survivor said.

The community has rallied around each other to get through this tragedy.

“It’s not going to be immediate this is something that takes a little bit of time because after all the whole country is in a pandemic,” McMaster said.

“Just continue to pray for us here in the Lowcountry and we will get through this and we may not be able to return to normal however we’re going to try to go even bigger than that,” South Carolina Representative, Shedron Williams said.

For now government officials say they will stand with the people of Nixville.

“We’re working together and we’ll see to it whatever there is that can be done to keep the people of South Carolina on their feet and happy and strong. It will be done,” McMaster said.

Food donations are being accepted to help those impacted. You can drop off items at the Hampton County Recreation Department in Varnville.