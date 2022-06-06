BEAUFORT S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Religious Freedom Act into law Monday.

It allows churches and other houses of worship to operate as essential services, meaning they can remain open during future states of emergencies.

Some lawmakers applauded the move.

“Those that want to shut down churches or silence the role of God in public life use the pandemic as a great tool to do that,” said Sen. Josh Kimbrell (R-Spartanburg). “We had radical blue state governors that said you could go to Costco but not the church, you could go to Walmart but not to worship, and that’s reprehensible, that’s anathema to the American experience.”

But not everyone is on board. The South Carolina American Civil Liberties Union calls the legislation “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

The civil rights group claims the legislation allows religious services to engage in behaviors that could potentially harm others. It’s a notion McMaster strongly disagrees with.

“It is important that we take a stand when necessary, and this law makes it clear where we stand in South Carolina and also goes a little further and provides for penalties if someone intrudes on these rights,” the governor said.

Supporters of the law point to states like California and New York that prohibited attending church services during the pandemi, calling their decisions unconstitutional.

Now, South Carolina’s faith community wants to see more states take similar action.

“One of the reasons that we wanted to see this particular law passed was to guarantee that future governors down the road in South Carolina, during the time of an emergency, are not going to turn around and for their own purposes shut down churches like what we saw happen in California,” said Dave Wilson, president of Palmetto Family Council.