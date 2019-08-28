Gov. McMaster approves new Hampton County Coroner

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina’s governor made it official Wednesday, Hampton County now has a new coroner.

Gov. Henry McMaster has accepted the recommendation for Deputy Coroner Angela Topper to replace the Hampton County Coroner position vacated by Ernie Washington.

The coroner’s office conducts independent investigations into all deaths in the county that occur outside of hospitals. The agency determines the manner of death and performs other responsibilities, like notifying families of unexpected deaths.

The Hampton County Legislative Delegation says Topper is deserving of the job and has well served the coroner’s office for the past three years.