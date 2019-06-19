Gov. Kemp visits Savannah nonprofit ‘EmployAbility’ Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp visited Savannah yesterday and toured a facility that trains and places people with developmental disabilities in good jobs.

EmployAbility was founded in 1951 as a private, one-room school in Forsyth Park and has since grown and become a nonprofit with multiple programs to prepare people for employment and community integration.

Governor Kemp was accompanied by Judy Fitzgerald, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities on his walk through of the facility.

“They’re providing opportunities for education and learning and vocational skills for individuals,” Fitzgerald said. “Then they’re stepping these folks out into opportunities in the community where they can work and provide services and connect with the business community.”

EmployAbility has placed over 400 people with jobs in Chatham, Bryan and Effingham Counties.