SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, thousands of people are expected to come to the Hostess City for the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Annual Convention. State and city leaders, including Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, will be taking part.

On Sunday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) took the stage, touting his record of bringing employment and industries to the state, including the recent announcement of the Hyundai plant coming to Bryan County.

Looking ahead, the governor says school safety continues to be a priority.

“The thought of something like that happening as we saw in Uvalde, Texas, is one of my biggest concerns, one that I know we all share,” said Kemp. “That’s why my first year in office, when we supported the General Assembly, I allocated $69 billion for school safety grants to provide every single school in Georgia $30,000 to improve the security of their campuses and for their students.”

The governor says in the coming months, he plans to give more funding for school safety efforts, including school resource officer training.

Kemp’s Democratic opponent in the Georgia governor’s race, Stacey Abrams, will address the convention on Monday.