ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp was at the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County Friday to sign the fiscal year 2024 state budget.

He also signed a tax extension, HB 408, aimed at bringing more industry to Georgia.

The budget puts more money towards education than ever before, including over $25 million for school counselors. It also budgets another $2,000 pay raise for teachers.

Kemp and other officials say the announcement of projects like the megasite is exactly why the state needs HB 408, making the Peach State more desirable for companies on large-scale projects.

Full bill signing:

“In the current economic development environment, we have to be able to create opportunities for companies to come to the state,” said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

“I’m talking about projects that change communities,” he continued. “They change people’s lives. These major regional projects that touch multiple counties allows them to have a leg up on the construction of that actual plant.”

More than 10,000 jobs (and counting) are coming to the Coastal Empire because of the Hyundai Metaplant.