BREAKING: Kemp announces mass vaccination site will open in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Five new mass vaccination sites are opening in two weeks, including one in Savannah, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.

The state has partnered with Gulfstream Aerospace to host the site, which will open doors on March 17.

Four other vaccination sites will open that same day in Ware, Washington, Bartow and Muscogee counties. All five locations will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This comes as the state prepares to expand eligibility to include school staff and educators; adults with intellectual and development disabilities, their caregivers; and parents of children with complex medical conditions.

“Just because we are doing a lot at our vaccine site, we can’t let our guard down,” Kemp said. “We have to keep doing this for another month or two and get closer to true herd immunity.”

Soon pre-registration for the new sites will be available on the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency’s website, myvaccingeorgia.com. Even those who are not eligible can sign up for email updates on the website.

Kemp said the nine locations combined will allow the state to administer 45,000 doses per day. He also announced Georgia’s weekly allotment will increase from 198,000 to 223,000 starting next week.

“I feel like we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel because of the amount of people that have gotten the vaccine and the supply increasing week over week,” the governor said.

There are currently four state-operated mass vaccination sites operating in Georgia, supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency:

Delta Air Museum, 1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, 30354

Albany Georgia Forestry Site, 2910 Newton Road, Albany, 31701

Habersham County Fairgrounds, 4235 Toccoa Highway Clarkesville, 30523

Macon Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, 31206

The Georgia Department of Public Health has given 2.1 million shots in Georgia. Over 88,000 of those shots have been in Chatham County.

The governor reminded Georgians that other providers are offering shots, including grocery stores, pharmacies and others.

For more information on eligibility and available appointments, visit wsav.com/vaccine.