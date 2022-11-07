SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With just one day to go until the midterm elections, candidates are making their last pitches to voters before heading to the polls.

Candidates for some of the most closely-watched races have made stops in the Savannah area the past few days, including Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday and his challenger, Stacey Abrams, over the weekend.

Both candidates for the U.S. Senate — incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker — also made stops in the area within the last week.

All four candidates are encouraging their supporters to get out and vote.

Kemp held a rally at Sheltair Aviation at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. He was joined by other Republicans on the ballot, including Congressman Buddy Carter who is up for re-election in Georgia’s 1st Congressional District.

One of Kemp’s big talking points is the economy, pointing to his months-long suspension of the state gas tax, the unemployment rate and economic development around Georgia, including the Hyundai megasite coming to Bryan County.

If re-elected, the incumbent governor said a priority of his will be cutting costs for Georgians.

“We’re going to send you another billion dollars of your tax money back to put money in your pocket, to help you deal with high grocery prices,” Kemp said. “We’re going to do a one-time property tax relief grant a billion dollars of your money we’re going to give back to Georgia homeowners that we believe will save the average Georgia homeowner between 15 and 25% on their tax bill.”

This is the second time Kemp and Abrams are facing off for the governor’s seat. Heading into the election, Kemp said he feels optimistic but urged supporters to get to the polls, calling this election critical.

“We have got to get the vote out,” he said. “Do not believe polls, don’t believe the prognosticators just go vote. You know, the poll is going to be tomorrow when people go and push that button and cast their ballot.”

If elected, Abrams said some of her priorities include expanding Medicaid access, passing gun control measures and protecting women’s access to abortion.

“My mission is to always stand in my ambition and signal to others that you have the right to whatever you are willing to dream for and work for,” Abrams told WSAV at an event Friday. “This job is a job that I want to do because I want to help people and I’m not going to stop until I get the job done.”