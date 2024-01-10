SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- Gov. Brian Kemp delivered an address at the annual Eggs and Issues legislative preview event Wednesday and announced a budget proposal that could include Georgia Southern University (GS).

According to the governor, the budget proposal includes $178 million for the construction of a dental school at GS.

While giving his speech Gov. Kemp stated, “With that in mind, my budget proposal includes $178 million for the design and construction for a dental school at Georgia Southern University – the first school of its kind in our state since the moon landing in 1969!”

As more information is available, News 3 plans to keep the community updated on this huge upcoming project.