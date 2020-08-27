Gov. Kemp makes stops in southeast Georgia, addresses COVID-19 and schools reopening

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made stops in southeast Georgia Wednesday to talk about the four things he says will help in the battle against the coronavirus. He’s remaining optimistic about how the state is responding to the COVID-19 crisis. Kemp said the rate at which the virus is spreading is going down and a key issue right now is how schools have been faring so far.

“Our trends are looking great,” Gov. Kemp told News 3.

Governor Kemp made four stops around the state including a business in Metter and he had praise for the state’s efforts to fight the virus.

“We’ve asked people to do four things for four weeks and that’s been very successful. Cases are declining,” Kemp said.

Those four things are: wearing a mask, washing your hands regularly, practicing social distancing, and following public health guidance. According to Governor Kemp, COVID-19 cases are declining by 30 percent. He said the positive percent rate dropped from 13 percent to nine percent and hospitalizations are down statewide.

Since then, schools have started reopening and Kemp said each district is doing well so far with battling the virus.

“We knew we were going to have to deal with cases when kids came back. Some kids and some teachers came back with positive results and that was no fault of the school system,” Kemp said.

Kemp said “kids will be kids” but he’s urging them to socially distance if they go to large gatherings and wear face coverings.

“It’s not like we ever thought we’d reopen schools without having any new cases. I think the schools and the public health districts are doing a good job of dealing with that. We’re in that battle with them to continue to help with testing, guidance, messaging, and just fight through the first few weeks of school but so far so good,” Kemp said.

Governor Kemp also addressed rural broadband. He said funding from new grants will help schools create hotspots for students without internet. That money will come from CARES Act funding.