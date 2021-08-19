Gov. Kemp: Local govt can’t force businesses to follow mask, vaccine mandates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday effectively exempting local businesses from strict COVID-19 restrictions.

“Local governments will not be able to force businesses to be the city’s mask police, vaccine police or any other burdensome restriction that will only lead to employees being let go, revenue tanking and businesses closing their doors,” the Georgia governor said.

Reporters asked whether the order was issued due to decisions being made in the Hostess City and Georgia’s capital.

“Yes, I have been concerned about what we’re hearing out of Savannah and Atlanta,” he answered.

Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson issued a mandate requiring masks in government buildings, hospitals, early childhood centers, elementary and secondary schools, guided tours and federally regulated transportation.

Earlier this week, he said additional restrictions would be forthcoming — possibly altering the mask mandate or canceling public events.

Kemp said businesses are free to follow local orders if they want to.

“Just as I have said from the beginning, I trust hardworking Georgians to know what is best for themselves, their families and their employees,” he added.

Johnson said the governor’s new order is “disappointing, but not surprising.” A statement from the mayor continued: