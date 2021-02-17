Gov. Kemp in Richmond Hill for discussion of new interchange

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – After a stop at Savannah State University, Rep. Ron Stephens welcomed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to Bryan County for a roundtable discussion.

Masked and socially distanced, Wednesday’s attendees included local representatives, school leaders and community members. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) organized the event to talk about the significance of the completion of the new interchange at Interstate 95 and Belfast Keller Road.

The design is one of three in the state that utilizes roundabouts at the ramps. The decision improves safety, decreases drive times and eases congestion at SR 144.

Additionally, according to the Richmond Hill Chamber of Commerce, the project makes room for development in the area. Negotiations are still underway to determine what those developments will be.

Other attendees at the roundtable note the interchange — due to the area’s exponential growth — is also much needed to more easily transport students on buses and to promote tourism.

“It’s not just growth for the port, it’s going to be the growth of jobs in your community, and that investment continues to help build the tax base that will provide the citizens Bryan County — and really this whole area — with good economic opportunities in the future and that’s good for our small business people,” said Gov. Kemp after the meeting.

GDOT says the project cost $19 million. Construction wrapped up late last month.