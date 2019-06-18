Gov. Kemp greets soldiers returning home at Hunter Army Airfield

Local News

by: WSAV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp greeted soldiers returning home at Hunter Army Airfield on Monday. 

Dozens of troops from the Georgia National Guard 48th Brigade returned from Afghanistan Monday morning. The group flew into Savannah, but they are based out of Macon.

Gov. Kemp tweeted a video of him welcoming soldiers and said he was honored to be there. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss