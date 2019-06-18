Gov. Kemp greets soldiers returning home at Hunter Army Airfield

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp greeted soldiers returning home at Hunter Army Airfield on Monday.
Dozens of troops from the Georgia National Guard 48th Brigade returned from Afghanistan Monday morning. The group flew into Savannah, but they are based out of Macon.
Gov. Kemp tweeted a video of him welcoming soldiers and said he was honored to be there.
I’m honored to be at Hunter Army Airfield this morning to welcome home the first flight of the @GeorgiaGuard 48th Brigade from Afghanistan. Welcome home! #gapol pic.twitter.com/jczZtCQLfS — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 17, 2019