ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp has extended a winter weather-related state of emergency as freezing temperatures continue in Georgia.

The move frees up resources to be used in response and recovery efforts across the state.

The executive order was first issued on Wednesday and was set to expire Monday. Instead, the state of emergency will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

“In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the safety of Georgia families, I have extended the State of Emergency related to this weather event by an additional 24 hours,” Kemp tweeted Monday. “I continue to urge all Georgians to be weather aware and prepared.”

According to the National Weather Service in Atlanta, light snow showers are expected to move into north Georgia Monday afternoon and metro Atlanta by the evening.

Closer to home, no snow is expected, but lows in the 20s and 30s are forecast to continue through Thursday morning.