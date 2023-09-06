METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday that automotive parts company DAS Corp. will establish a new manufacturing facility in Metter.

DAS — a key supplier for Hyundai Motor Group and Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia — will create 300 new jobs and generate more than $35 million in investment in Candler County, which will also involve collaborative indirect investments.

This project is set to begin in the latter half of 2024.

Kemp stated, “Suppliers for the Hyundai Metaplant resulted in over $2 billion in investment last fiscal year, alone, helping Georgia achieve a third straight year of record-breaking economic growth.”

DAS was established in Korea in 1987 and is designed to specialize in designing and manufacturing seating systems, safety seating components and seating structures.

“The strategic location near prominent cities like Savannah and Macon, facilitating convenient access, played a pivotal role in our decision-making process,” said Sean Kim, chief operating officer at DAS.

The new DAS manufacturing facility will be in the Candler County Industrial Park in Metter and will primarily produce automotive seat structures.

Over the next five years, DAS will be recruiting assembly technicians.

Many are beyond excited that Candler County was picked for DAS.

“On behalf of the citizens of Candler County, I would like to thank DAS for choosing us as their new home,” said Glyn Thrift, chairman of the Candler County Board of Commissioners.

“The impact on our community will be transformative, stimulating investment in housing, creating other business opportunities, and improving the social economic well-being of our citizenry,” said Metter Mayor Ed Boyd.

The governor said Director of Project Implementation and Supplier Strategy Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Candler County Industrial Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, Electric Cities of Georgia and Georgia Quick Start.

Information about employment opportunities at DAS Corp can be found at i-das.com or by emailing hr@dasnorthamerica.com.