SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Governor Brian Kemp announced that Daechang Seat Corp. USA, a supplier specializing in automotive seat frames will be bringing over 500 jobs to the area.

This is the third Hyundai Metaplant supplier to be announced. The new facility will be located at the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center.

“Today’s news of another HMGMA supplier coming to Georgia is just the latest reminder of the impact projects like the Hyundai Metaplant have beyond their initial investment,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “To date, suppliers for this project alone reach at least nine counties, and we’re excited to add Daechang Seat Corp. USA to our growing manufacturing base centered around Chatham County and the Savannah region.”

The company will be hiring for assembly operators, equipment technicians, mechanical engineers, and electrical engineers through local job fairs and website postings in the future.

“Countless partners are helping transform Georgia into a center of the automotive and mobility industry, and we’re excited to welcome DSC in Savannah,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Savannah is an established global gateway, and Chatham County has leveraged that advantage to create a bustling community where people come to live, work, and enjoy the Hostess City of the South. Congratulations to DSC, our partners in Savannah, and everyone else who has been a part of the good news!”