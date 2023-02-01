CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced over 700 jobs were heading to Chatham County.

Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier that manufactures both interior and exterior components, will invest almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County.

Seoyon E-Hwa supplies door trim, headlining, seats, C/PAD, bumpers, and other parts to Hyundai Motor Group, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Volkswagen, and more. This announcement comes on the heels of the Hyundai plant coming to Bryan County by 2025.

“When I announced the largest economic development project in Georgia history last year, I promised it was just the start in bringing even more jobs and opportunity to hardworking Georgians,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As we work to ensure our state is the e-mobility capital of the nation, projects like this will continue to choose the No. 1 state for business and benefit communities in just about every zip code of Georgia.”

The new facility will be located at the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center with production slated to begin in October 2024.

“We are delighted with today’s announcement that Seoyon E-HWA will be locating in the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center, which ideally positions them in close proximity to the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, the Port of Savannah, Interstates I-16 and I-95, and more,” said Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison. “Seoyon E-HWA has a proven track record of supplying the automotive industry and will provide well paying jobs for our region. We look forward to working with them as they grow in Savannah.”

More than 500 of the announced jobs will be permanent roles in human resources, development, quality, and production personnel. Interested individuals can learn more here.