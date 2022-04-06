BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp visited Bryan County Wednesday to survey storm damage from a deadly tornado that ripped through coastal communities the day prior.

A woman was killed in Pembroke and nine others were injured as the tornado swept through, leaving many others trapped inside of buildings and homes.

“We will continue to do everything we can to support all impacted by today’s severe weather and the emergency personnel who are responding to the needs and damage on the ground,” Kemp said in a tweet Tuesday evening.

courtesy of Gov. Brian Kemp's office

After seeing the damage from the storm and speaking with residents, the governor declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. This effectively frees up state resources to be used in storm recovery and response efforts.

Bryan County remains under a state of emergency and curfew as recovery efforts continue.

