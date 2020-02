SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Goodwill of Southeast Georgia is hosting a breakfast to introduce its new Opportunity Center on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, all are invited to come learn about the Goodwill Opportunity Center and meet with industry leaders in workforce development. Attendees will get to tour the brand new facility, and breakfast will be served.

The event starts at 9 a.m. The Goodwill Opportunity Center is located at 7220 Sallie Mood Drive in Savannah.