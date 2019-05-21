Good samaritan saves woman from a burning home in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The actions of a good samaritan saved the day for one local family.

A fire broke out near a home in Midtown on Saturday when a woman was asleep inside. Another woman walking by saw the flames outside and banged on the front door to get anyone inside out of danger.

The act was all caught on the homeowner’s surveillance video.

“I was talking to the Batallion Chief and the Fire Inspector and even my neighbors, and then I happened to look at my security camera and I noticed a lady ringing the bell, I mean just profusely bam bam bamming on the door and ringing the bell,” said Kwanza Gardner.

Gardner tells News 3 she is grateful for the random act of kindness.

“I’m just so grateful and thankful for the earth angel and may she forever be blessed for her act of kindness and waking up my baby and letting her know there was a fire. She happened to be sleeping in the room closest to the fire, and she says she didn’t hear anything,” said Gardner.

Gardner posted the surveillance video on Facebook in an attempt to identify the kind stranger from her surveillance camera. She says they have connected and although the woman does not want any recognition for her actions, Gardner remains thankful that she saved her daughter.

“I want to implore people to continue to be kind and loving and caring and compassionate to others and to show it,” said Gardner.