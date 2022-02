CALLAWASSIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A golf course shed caught fire and sustained heavy damage on Callawassie Island Tuesday night, according to police.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) are investigating the cause of the flames. BCSO said firefighters responded to the fire just before 9 p.m.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.