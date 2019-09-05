Glynn County Schools to reopen on Friday

BRUNSWICK, Ga – (WSAV) Glynn County School System officials met with Glynn County government officials Thursday morning to assess the state of essential services related to the reopening of schools. Based on this assessment, Glynn County Schools plan to resume a regular school schedule on Friday, September 6.

“Fortunately, we were spared the worst from this storm,” said Glynn County Schools Superintendent Dr. Virgil Cole. “We believe resuming school is an important component in helping our community to return to some sense of normalcy, and we are confident that we can open our schools tomorrow safely and provide all of the normal services to our students and staff.”

Parents are asked to be patient and understanding of any delays that occur with school bus transportation.

The Brunswick High School vs. McIntosh County football game slated for Friday has been rescheduled for September 13, at 7:30. The Glynn Academy at Groves football game has been cancelled for this Friday. All other middle and high school athletic and extracurricular activities will resume on Monday, Sept. 9.

The Glynn County Board of Education Work Session slated for today, Sept. 5 has been rescheduled for 4:30 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and the Regular Meeting will follow at 6 pm.

