Glynn County Schools shifting to distance learning due to COVID-19 cases

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Glynn County Schools is moving to distance learning.

In-person attendance will be optional for the rest of this week, and distance learning will begin Monday through Google Classroom.

Officials say middle school sports will be postponed until in-person classes resume. But sports and bands will continue for high schoolers under certain restrictions and daily COVID-19 screenings.

According to the district’s Aug. 20 report, the positivity rate among students and staff was 2.59%, prompting them to move to “Red Level” operations.

That’s 380 positive cases among the 14,662 students and staff in Glynn County Schools.

Just last week, the school district moved to “Yellow Level,” which required masks for all students and staff.

Classes will not be held for the Labor Day weekend from Sept. 3 to 6. Officials say updates on returning to in-person learning will be provided no later than Friday, Sept. 10.