Glynn County Schools: Meal program suspended after employee tests COVID-19 positive

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Glynn County Schools is suspending its meal distribution program this week after an employee last week tested positive for COVID-19.

News 3 is told the last time the employee worked at the side was Wednesday, June 10.

The school system isn’t able to continue the program due to this temporary staff reduction but plans to resume on Monday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Glynn County Schools says they are taking the following steps to ensure the safety of student meals:

As has been the practice for some months now, we conduct health checks and temperature screenings on food service employees each day.

All food service employees have strictly followed established food safety protocols including mask-wearing, hand-washing, glove-wearing and social distancing when interacting with the public.

Employees perform contactless delivery by placing meals on carts or tables for pick up.

In response to this positive test, we have contacted the local health department and anyone who may have had close contact with this individual.

Impacted employees were asked to stay home and seek testing at the local health department.

In addition to our daily cleaning, additional sanitizing of our food service sites is being completed.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports 196 COVID-19 cases and three deaths in Glynn County.