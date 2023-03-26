GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) says it is investigating a bullying incident involving minors that happened over the weekend.

Police say the story of this incident has been posted on social media channels within the community over the weekend.

Per a statement from the Glynn County Board of Commissioners:

“…The GCPD Criminal Investigation Division is gathering facts, interviews, evidence, and other relevant information on this incident. To not compromise the current investigation, GCPD will keep the public up to date with information as allowed.”

Additionally, Interim Chief O’Neal Jackson is asking those who may have more information to come forward, or to contact the police department.

Police say those with information may also call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or email them at 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.