Glynn County Police Department welcomes 3 new certified K9 officers

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Three new K9 handlers and K9 officers have been certified for the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD).

GCPD recently sent three officers to Highland Canine Training Center in Harmony, North Carolina. Handlers underwent a four week training curriculum and graduated the program on Friday, Sept. 18. All three are now nationally certified as Dual Purpose Canine Handlers.

The new K9 officers and their handlers are:

K9 Roxy and Handler Officer James Lewis

K9 Rossi and Handler Officer Melisa Nolen

K9 Bety and Handler Officer William Duggan

The canines were imported from Europe and are trained in Patrol Apprehension, Narcotics Detection, Article Location and Scent Discriminate Trailing. The dogs can detect a variety of narcotic odors in cars, homes, schools, and other buildings.

Since their return back to Glynn County, GCPD says K9 Roxy has already found heroin and drug-related objects in a hotel room. K9 Bety tracked a fleeing suspect who ran from a car after a chase. K9 Rossi found methamphetamine and drug-related objects during a traffic stop that led to the arrest of a wanted woman.

All of the above incidents happened within the new K9’s first two days on the job.

Congratulations, officers!