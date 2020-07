GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday.

Glynn County residents can submit their questions to be answered by Chief Jay Wiggins. To submit a question, e-mail PoliceTownHall@glynncounty-ga.gov.

The town hall is set to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. Watch live on the Glynn County Police Facebook page or on the Glynn County YouTube Channel.