Glynn County Police Department hosts town hall vowing to be transparent

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department is promising changes to the way it operates after backlash over the Ahmaud Arbery case and other incidents that have happened within the department.

Interim Police Chief Jay Wiggins knows the Glynn County Police Department has to regain the trust of the community. He took questions Wednesday from county residents, many off the top regarding the Ahmaud Arbery investigation.

“Unfortunately that is an ongoing case,” Chief Jay Wiggins said.

Residents pressed for answers on how the case was handled. Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick back in February. Travis and Greg McMichael have since been arrested along with William Bryan who shot the video, but keeping tight-lipped Chief Wiggins knows what the family is going through.

“First and foremost to the Arbery family what they have gone through nobody deserves to go through. The young man deserves justice,” Wiggins said.

Questions even came in from members of the Arbery family for the chief asking why he didn’t issue an arrest warrant until millions saw the video.

“Again that is a very difficult question. It’s one that I would very much like to address,” Wiggins said.

Chief Wiggins took over the Glynn County Police Department in February. Wiggins is now pushing for a new legacy.

“What I can promise you is as we move forward we are working on training for our officers. We are working with the public to identify gaps,” Wiggins said.

The chief vows to be transparent and bring the police department back to what policing is all about, protecting and serving.

“My family lives here, my friends live here. It’s in all of our best interest to have the best and most professional police department we can have,” Wiggins said.

Chief Wiggins said the Glynn County Police Department has seen high turnover in its officers. The department continues to look for new officers and plans to hire 14 out of training soon.