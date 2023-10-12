BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Glynn County Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, officers responded to Habersham Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a person with a gunshot wound.

On the scene, officers found 19-year-old firefighter Todd Thompson Jr. shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Officials said a handgun was collected at the scene.

“Glynn County Fire Rescue is deeply saddened by the loss of Firefighter Todd Thompson, Jr.,” said a statement from Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo. “Although serving with us for just over one year, Todd grew up in our Department and in this community. Glynn County Fire Rescue and the entire Glynn County Public Safety community mourn his tragic loss.”

Thompson joined Glynn County Fire and Rescue on Sept. 11, 2022.

According to Glynn County Police, the cause of Thompson’s death is under investigation by the Major Crimes Unit and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the non-emergency number, 912-554-3645.