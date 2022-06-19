BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county is tossing out 264 speeding tickets after police disclosed that they were behind in testing required to ensure their speed detectors were accurate.

The Brunswick News reports Glynn County police officers handed out the tickets for more than two months after certification of their radar and LIDAR speed-detecting equipment had lapsed.

Officials said police immediately notified the county’s solicitor general who prosecutes traffic citations when the problem was discovered June 2, and officers performed an audit to identify all speeding tickets issued during that period.

Solicitor General Maria Lugue said not just speeding citations were affected. She’s also dismissing additional charges, such as driving on a suspended license, that resulted from speeding stops.