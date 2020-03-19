Coastal Health District reports first 2 COVID-19 cases, both in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people in Glynn County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Coastal Health District (CHD).

These are the first two confirmed cases in the CHD, which serves Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties.

Officials say both individuals are at their homes recovering and self-isolating. In each case, the source of exposure is unknown at this time.

The health district stated that at least one of the individuals had no known contact to a confirmed case.

CHD said epidemiologists are gathering more information in an effort to notify others who may have had close contact with the individuals.

“This is not the news we wanted to hear, but it is not unexpected,” says Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District which includes the Glynn County Health Department.

“We have been preparing for this,” he added. “Our hospitals and healthcare providers have been preparing for this.”

Meanwhile, CHD is now operating a drive-through specimen collection site in Glynn County which will expand access to COVID-19 testing for pre-approved high-risk individuals.

The specimen collection site is at an undisclosed location and is not open to the general public or the media.

CHD said those who should be prioritized for testing at these sites include:

Healthcare workers and other first responders who are critical for caring for our communities during this epidemic, and who frequently interact with vulnerable populations.

People working with and caring for vulnerable populations, such as long-term care facility staff.

People living in congregate settings where the disease can spread rapidly.

Only individuals who have been evaluated by a healthcare provider and assigned a Person Under Investigation (PUI) number will be referred to these drive-through sites.

Drive-through collection centers are being established in health districts around the state, CHD says, to collect specimens from mildly ill people who do not require medical care or hospitalization, but who DO fall into one of the other prioritized groups.

