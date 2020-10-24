Glynn County could charge to park at two beachside lots

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A coastal Georgia county is studying whether to charge parking fees at two beachside lots.

The Brunswick News reports that a study estimates a fee for out-of-county visitors at the St. Simon’s Island lots could raise more than $300,000 a year for Glynn County’s government.

The study assumes each spot will bring in $10 a day at a rate of $1 an hour or $2 an hour, with a $10 daily cap.

Glynn County Commissioner David O’Quinn requested a parking fee study earlier this year. He is seeking revenue to pay for better lifeguard equipment and beach safety initiatives.