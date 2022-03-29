GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Glynn County Commission is suing the companies that own the Golden Ray — the ship that overturned in September 2019 and took nearly two years to remove. The company also oversaw the removal of the ship.

The complaint says during the removal process of the ship, which was 656 long, it leaked fuel and polluted area waterways and marshlands. According to the lawsuit, the ship was carrying 300,000 gallons of heavy bunker fuel in 24 tanks.

Read the federal lawsuit below.

The county wants each defendant liable in an amount to be determined at a trial by jury. The lawsuit also claims the ship overturned during “cupcake conditions” meaning it was a bright day, with good visibility and light winds.

In August during the removal process, the ship reported an oil leak from a venting pipe. According to the St. Simons Sound Incident Response, responders capped a venting pipe they said was the most likely source of the discharged oil.

The submerged vent was a part of a cutting and lifting operation on July 31 and began leaking oil.

Along with the fuel, the ship overturned with 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks. Salvage crews worked from November 2020 to cut the vessel into eight sections and remove them one at a time. The removal process was finally completed in late October.