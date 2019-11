GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department asks the public for help finding a kidnapping suspect. Police say Javier Sanchez Mendoza, 22, has an active warrant in reference to Kidnapping under the Family Violence Act.

Police say details of the case are not being released at this time due to it being an active investigation.

Mendoza is 5’06”, and 250 lbs.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Glynn County Investigators at 912-554-7802.