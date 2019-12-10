Glynn Co. police intercept alleged entering auto ring

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – According to the Glynn County Police Department, officers responded just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday to a report of suspects attempting to get into a vehicles at the Westminster Apartments off of Darien Highway.

According to the report the three suspects got into a Nissan Altima. Responding officers were able to intercept the car and the suspects as they were headed towards the exit of the apartment complex.

Police officials say the three suspects were detained. The names and ages of the suspects have not been released.

Police believe the suspects may be involved an entering auto spree in Savannah earlier that evening.